The heart-throb, who has more than a million followers on TikTok and 728,000 followers on Instagram, is likely to be joined by his Australian girlfriend Jessie Wynter whom he met during the ITV2 reality series. Will has hinted this week that he is close to popping the question to Jessie.

Will’s new book For The Love of Farming is all about his agricultural life as a farmer in Buckinghamshire. H will be hosting a question and answer session during his visit to Chatsworth on Saturday, September 2, from 1pm to 3pm.

