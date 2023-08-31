Chatsworth date for Love Island couple Will Young and Jessie Wynter
The heart-throb, who has more than a million followers on TikTok and 728,000 followers on Instagram, is likely to be joined by his Australian girlfriend Jessie Wynter whom he met during the ITV2 reality series. Will has hinted this week that he is close to popping the question to Jessie.
Will’s new book For The Love of Farming is all about his agricultural life as a farmer in Buckinghamshire. H will be hosting a question and answer session during his visit to Chatsworth on Saturday, September 2, from 1pm to 3pm.
North Derbyshire singer Lexi Lee, a former student of Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, will get her big break at Chatsworth’s prestigious event on Saturday when she sings alongside the Festival Super Jam Band which includes Tom Jones’ guitarist.