Chart-toppers in Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock make tracks for Derbyshire theatre
The production, which will be staged at Buxton Opera House on February 9, 2024, is created by Steve Steinman and features hits from his original number 1 album Take A Leap of Faith. More than 20 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time are included in the show.
Lorraine Crosby, known for her duet with Meat Loaf on I Would do Anything for Love, stars as the Vampire Queen.
Steve Steinman ignites the stage with his magnetic presence, with a full cast of musicians, singers and dancers delivering powerhouse vocals and an enthralling performance. This classic rock spectacle weaves together a mesmerising narrative, intertwining comedy, horror, and irresistible rock anthems. Prepare to be immersed in a world where vampires reign and the exhilarating music fills your soul.
Tickets from £27.50; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk