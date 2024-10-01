Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity-run arts venue in Derbyshire is to reduce its opening hours in a move to cut operating costs.

QUAD in Derby will be open on Thursday and Friday evenings and throughout the weekend from October 17, 2024.

Eleanor Thornley, chief executive officer of QUAD Derby, said: “Due to rising costs and changing audience habits, we are having to make big changes. It is clear that we cannot continue to operate in the same way we have up to now, and that we need to reduce operating costs as a matter of urgency.

"The QUAD staff are committed to doing what we can within our power to adapt to the current climate, but even with these changes we will still have a significant gap in our finances. Our plans are designed to start the journey towards the sustainable future for QUAD that we all want. But the reality is that without support our organisation will not be able to continue. Like many cultural organisations, we desperately need funds to stabilise our business to plan for the future. We are committed to doing everything we can to remain in our iconic building and provide memorable, meaningful experiences for our community, but we need help.

“We are in close conversation with stakeholders to find solutions, but we are also asking our supporters and customers to help in any way they can. Please con-tinue to come in and see films, have a drink or attend an event in our bar and, if you can, please donate via our website or in the building.

"I believe that QUAD has a sustainable future in bringing art and film for the people of Derby by offering a focussed but full programme of events, gallery shows, educational activities and film. All the support shown to us over the last few months has been a testament to the impact QUAD has had on so many people across the last 16 years.”

QUAD will temporarily close its doors on October 13 to reopen on October 17 under its new hours.

Events planned for the first month include a new Dancing Through Time 'were you there’ exhibition, a Dead and Breakfast all-nighter, Derby Book Festival and Tomb Raider day TR28.

*Chesterfield Borough Council announced in February this year that the Winding Wheel Theatre’s opening times would be reduced as would the number of shows and staff levels as part of savings to balance a forecast £4m council budget deficit.