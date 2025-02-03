The Community Players of Chesterfield will present Hansel, Gretel & Friends at Hasland Playhouse from February 4 to 8, 2025.

Theatre performers return to the stage this week to present their first pantomime in five years.

The Community Players of Chesterfield – whose shows have raised more than £120,000 for charities since 1988 – will present Hansel, Gretel & Friends at Hasland Playhouse from February 4 to 8.

Kaye Gilbert, a teaching assistant at Barlborough Primary School, continues her role as director and choreographer. Joining the Community Players on stage this year are Alison Doram, Helen Johnson, Jane Goodwin, Kate Burns, Michael Brown and Richard Leivers. The returning Players include Angie Burns, Courtnay Wattam, Jill Hesketh, Julie Sykes, Maria Gilbert, Mark Johnson and Steven Brennan-Collis.

Tickets cost £8 and are going fast with Saturday afternoon’s show sold out. Best availability is for Wednesday and Thursday performances. Book online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-community-players.