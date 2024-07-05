Adam Bregman plays Harold Abraham and Michael Wallace is cast as Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire, running at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre from July 6 to 27, 2024.

A stage production in Sheffield of Chariots of Fire will mark the centenary of a record-breaking achievement in which two runners became the fastest men on earth.

Chariots of Fire, which runs at the Crucible from July 6 to 27, will be the final production Robert Hastie directs at Sheffield Theatres, During his eight-year tenure as artistic director at Sheffield Theatres, Robert has produced many acclaimed productions including ROCK/PAPER/SCISSORS and Standing at Sky’s Edge.

The play will tell the true stories of Scottish runner Eric Liddell and English runner Harold Abrahams who race for glory in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games. Both men yearn for the simplicity of the track as they battle for their faiths and nation in this inspirational and moving tale of courage, honour and conviction.

Adam Bregman is cast as Eric and MIchael Wallace as Harold in the new production which has been adapted from the 1981 Oscar-winning movie.

A graduate of The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Adam’s theatre credits include Starter For Ten (Bristol Old Vic) and Sing Street (Huntingdon Theatre). His film and TV credits incude The Effects of Lying (ITVX) and Tolkein (Fox Searchlight Pictures).

Michael is soon to shoot Justin Lin feature The Last Days Of John Allen Chau and recently filmed new Paramount+ series The Road Trip. Prior to this, Michael made his RSC debut in Macbeth directed by Wils Wilson. Upcoming work includes independent feature Storm Witch opposite Gemma Arterton and Chloe Pirrie. HIs theatre credits include THe Angry Brigade and The Pool of Bethseda at Citizens Theatre, Glasgow. On screen he has appeared in Stonemouth and River City for BBC/BBC Scotland and the film Sasquatch for Lukewarm Productions.

Chariots of FIre, which is set to a soaring musical score, has been adapted from the film by multi award-winning screen and scriptwriter Mike Bartlett. Mike’s credits include King Charles III which won the Olivier Award and the Critic’s Circle Award for best new play in 2015 and 2014 respectively and Love Love Love which won best new play in the 2011 Theatre Awards UK. He wrote the 2015 psychological thriller Doctor Foster for television which starred Suranne Jones and won the new drama award from National Television Awards with Mike also winning best writer from the Broadcast Press Guild Awards.