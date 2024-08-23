Little Women will be performed at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on August 25, 2024.

A theatrical production of much-loved coming of age story Little Women will be staged in Derbyshire.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company present the uplifting and heartfelt tale at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on August 25, 2024.

Laura Turner’s deft adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical story of self-discovery sees the March sisters - beautiful Meg, tomboy Jo, gentle Beth, and wilful Amy - through the adventures of their youth to the trials of young adulthood. Jo weighs the affections of the March’s neighbour Laurie against her dreams of becoming a writer, and Amy longs to be an accomplished artist. Meg is enamoured of the steadfast John Brooke, and Beth wishes only to keep her family happy and whole. Against the turbulent background of the American civil war, the March sisters come into their own and must hold fast to their dreams through love, loss, heartache, and hope.

Little Women features authentic costuming and a beautiful musical score.

Reviewers have praised the production, with What’s on Stage describing it as “Heartwarming…gloriously brought to life and Round And About stating: “Full of love.”

Chapterhouse Theatre Company produces critically acclaimed UK and international tours, specialising in Shakespeare, classic literature adaptations, and family shows. Originally founded to tour outdoor productions of Shakespeare in 1999, they have continued to grow and thrive. In 2025 the company is marking its 25th anniversary of touring theatre, including outdoor shows, music concerts, a yearly Christmas tour including performances at The British Museum and bi-annual theatre tours of China.

The company have performed at the UK and Ireland’s most stunning historic venues, working with the likes of The National Trust and English Heritage as well as many cathedrals and stately homes to bring classic stories to life into the perfect setting. Chapterhouse strives to create a unique experience whilst continuing to bring joy to new and returning audiences every year.

Tickets to see Little Women at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre cost £20.50; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk