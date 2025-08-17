Caber tossing will be among the challenges at the Peak District Highland Games on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

See some of the nation’s strongest men and women in action at The Peak District Highland Games.

Now in its ninth year, the flagship show will take place at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Athletes will participate in six demanding strength events including the Tossing of the Caber, Eight Tonne Tractor Pull and Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge.

Spectators will have the opportunity take part in a tug of war.

The event will begin with a parade of the athletes, accompanied by The City of Manchester Piper Band and a team of Scottish dancers.

Log press will be among the tests of strength for the strongwomen at Matlock Farm Park.

Lotty Hawkins, communications manager of Matlock Farm Park, said: “The Peak District Highland Games is an event loved by so many people, whatever their age and we are really looking forward to the big day. Whether watching from straw bales or from up in the grandstands, it’s a real spectacle for visitors to see and with so much else going on in the park, there’s something for everyone”.

The day also features a range of food, market and craft stalls with a Bradfield Brewery beer tent and a gin garden for summer refreshments. There will be all of the usual fun of the farm park, including sheep racing, pony rides, small animal petting, wallaby and reptile encounters and a variety of playtime fun for children.

Manbeast Events director Andy Picken said: “This year we are set for a great battle as defending champion Matt Cole aims to win the title for a third time, making history in the competition if he does so.

He continued: “There’s new athlete talent, including young strongman Jordan Davies, who qualified from winning the 2024 Rotherham Highland Games and there’s also an old favourite Richard Hanson returning from retirement, who competed in both the 2017 Peak District Highland Games and Yorkshire's Strongest man.

"In the women’s category we have reigning champion Michaela Pearson with us and new, international level athlete Holly Ford amongst the favourites. This is shaping up to be a closely contested competition for a title that's becoming more prestigious each year”.

Tickets cost £23.50 (adult), £21.50 (senior citizen over 60/student) £20 (child), available from matlockfarmpark.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.