Celebrity chefs Gennaro Contaldo and Matt Pritchard rustle up barbecue feast in grounds of Derbyshire stately home

Gennaro Contaldo and Matt Pritchard have designed exquisite three-course menus for the Summer BBQ Series event at Melbourne Hall on June 24 and 25, 2022.

Guests can expect a variety of food stations covering a range of meats, fish, sides, salads and more, complete with a drink on arrival – all for the price of a £49.50 ticket.

Once they have fed everyone, Gennaro and Matt will take to the stage for a question and answer session hosted by Melbourne Hall’s very own celebrity chef Joe Hurd.

Joe Hurd is often seen on television's The Saturday Show and Saturday Kitchen.

Gennaro is credited with teaching Jamie Oliver all he knows about Italian cooking. He worked with Jamie on the three TV series Jamie Cooks Italy, Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast and Jamie’s Christmas. He has also presented two series of the BBC Two hit Two Greedy Italians and regularly appears as the Italian food expert and as a top chef on Saturday Kitchen. Gennaro has written at least ten cook books which have been translated into multiple languages and sold more than 100,000 copies.

Formerly known as the frontman for MTV’s pranks and jokes show Dirty Sanchez, Matt Pritchard now focuses on vegan food, health and fitness. His cooking series, Dirty Vegan, coincided with his vegan cookbook of the same name. Following its success, Matt published a second cookbook, Dirty Vegan: Another Bite, soon followed by his second instalment of Dirty Vegan on the television channel BBC Wales.

Hosting both evenings is Joe Hurd. When Joe popped into Stables Ales at Melbourne Hall for a drink a couple of years ago, the stars aligned and a partnership began, with Joe now bringing delicious food to The Brewhouse customers. Often seen on television appearing on The Saturday Show and Saturday Kitchen, he has worked alongside some of the world’s most famous chefs including Heston Blumenthal and Paul Hollywood. Joe is pushing to remove the snobbery from food and teaching the next generation the skills to cook via Channel 5’s The Munch Box and his Instagram Live shows.

Lord Ralph Kerr, owner of Melbourne Hall, said: “Joe has been a big supporter of what we have been doing with The Brewhouse and we’re thrilled he is going to host this summer BBQ weekend with Gennaro and Matt”.

Gennaro Contaldo is the chef credited for teaching Jamie Oliver all he knows about Italian cooking (photo: Simon Burt)

Melbourne Hall is home to one of the most treasured historical gardens in the country and is the best surviving early 18th century English garden in the manner of the 17th century landscape architect le Notre who was principal gardener of King Louis XIV of France.

For tickets to the Summer BBQ series, go to https://melbournehall.seetickets.com/event/summer-bbq-with-gennaro-contaldo/melbourne-hall/2286014