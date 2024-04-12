Celebrity chef James Martin announces live show in Sheffield after four sell-out tours

Celebrity chef James Martin will be combining mouth-watering dishes with his dry wit when he returns to Sheffeld.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST
James Martin wll visit Sheffield City Hall on March 6, 2024.James Martin wll visit Sheffield City Hall on March 6, 2024.
James Martin wll visit Sheffield City Hall on March 6, 2024.

He is bringing his fast-moving show to the City Hall on Thursday, March 6, following four sell-out tours.

The Yorkshire king of cookery stars on the ITV series Saturday Morning with James Martin

Tickets from £35.50 go on general sale today (Friday, April 12) at 10am. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Related topics:James MartinSheffieldTicketsCity HallITVYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.