Celebrity chef James Martin announces live show in Sheffield after four sell-out tours
Celebrity chef James Martin will be combining mouth-watering dishes with his dry wit when he returns to Sheffeld.
He is bringing his fast-moving show to the City Hall on Thursday, March 6, following four sell-out tours.
Tickets from £35.50 go on general sale today (Friday, April 12) at 10am. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
