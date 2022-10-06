Celebrate food and family with friends seeking sanctuary in Derby

Members of Maison Foo's Creative Sanctuary Group.

A Seat At Our Table, running at Pickford’s House, Derby, from October 11 to 16, will use audio story, visual installation, theatre design and live conversation to bring to audiences an infectiously joyous celebration of this special community.

Bethany Sheldon, artistic director of Maison Foo whose Creative Sanctuary Group members will share their experiences during the presentation, said: “I don’t think there’s been a more important time than now to open our hearts and communities to people seeking sanctuary in this country. With war still continuing in places like Ukraine and people in Afghanistan still coming to terms with new rulers, we need to show solidarity not inhumanity.

“A Seat At Our Table is an invitation to be part of changing the story of where refugees’ voices are heard. By sitting down at our table and listening to these stories you’ll be part of making history too, as these stories will be served up in the dining room at Pickford’s House. A grand historical dining room where stories have been told across the table for hundreds of years, but refugee dining stories until now have been missing from the house’s history."

This is a free event, although tickets do need to be booked as seats are limited. To reserve tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/415166302587

