Justin has starred in many CBeebie smash hit television shows including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House.

He promises lots of songs and laughter when he brings his Justin Live – The Big Show Tour show to town on February 22, 2022.

Justin said: “I am very excited about coming to the Winding Wheel Theatre and getting to meet so many new friends. There is nothing like performing on stage and meeting the families that support you and your television shows.

Justin Fletcher will be entertaining children in a fun-filled show at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on February 22, 2022.

"I love the action songs that we usually start the shows with. You can’t beat seeing the audience join in with classic songs such as Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, If You’re Happy and You Know It and The Hokey Cokey. Then, in a heartbeat, we can fill the auditorium with magical stars and all join in singing and signing Twinkle Twinkle.

"Music is a vital element of all of my shows and I try to write some original songs myself, as well as featuring some of the much-loved traditional songs too.

“Almost every song we do is interactive and we always end with a big party that everyone can join in with.

"When children and their families come to see my shows, I don’t try to create a show that is simply to be watched, I create a show that they can be a part of.”

The Big Tour is packed with the slapstick comedy for which Justin is renowned. He said: “Slapstick comedy has such wide appeal. It’s great when children and their families laugh out loud watching comedy routines by performers like Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. It’s a timeless format and you can’t beat the sound of belly laughter coming from the audience from children and adults alike.”

Laurel and Hardy was one of Justin’s favourite acts as a child. He said: “I used to watch their slapstick routines over and over again. They had such an amazing chemistry between them.”

He also watched Playschool with Jonny Ball, Derek Griffiths and Floella Benjamin and loved acting out the stories.

Justin said: “During my three-year course at drama school, I was inspired by Philip Schofield and Chris Jarvis in the CBBC Broom Cupboard and thought I’d like to perform in some family theatre and television. I put a show reel together and managed to secure an audition for the theatre tour of “Playdays” which was the show that took over from Playschool and I landed the part of “Mr. Jolly”. That was the very first part I played which started my career in family entertainment.