CBBC stars Danny and Mick are in Chesterfield for live show A Fright In The Museum

A Fright In The Museum….and the Curse of the Ancient Pie sees Danny and Mick and their dad Clive decide that they don’t make enough money from their circus, so they get themselves part-time jobs as night watchmen in the museum. However, when they disturb the Ancient Custard Pie and release the Phantom of the Slapstick, they soon realise they are not alone as the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out.