Catch TV comedian Tez Ilyas live in The Vicked Tour heading for Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham

Tes Ilyas. Photo by Yoshitaka Kono

The comedian, described by The Guardian as Blackburn’s Chris Rock, will be using his trademark silly, smart and subversive humour to generate mega laughs and happy groans among his audiences.

Tez will perform at Derby Theatre on October 9, 2021, at Sheffield Memorial Hall on October 14, 2021 and at Nottingham Glee Club on November 25.

He is one of the stars of hit sitcom Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three) and has appeared on a host of panel shows, including Mock The Week and The Last Leg, as well as fronting his own critically-acclaimed cult-hit satirical series The Tez O’ Clock Show (Channel 4).

Tez has released his first novel, a teenage memoir entitled The Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 ¾ about growing up in a working class community during the post-Thatcher years.