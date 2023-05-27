The Mousetrap will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 30 to June 3 and at Buxton Opera House from September 18 to 23, 2023.

This genre-defining murder-mystery from Agatha Christie, the best-selling novelist of all time, will be staged at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 30 to June 3 and at Buxton Opera House from September 18 to 23, 2023.

The story revolves around a group of seven strangers who find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. As news spreads of a murder in London, a police sergeant arrives at the guesthouse where the assembled company discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap’s ending is a closely-guarded secret and audience members are asked to pledge that they will not disclose the identity of the murderer.

Adam Spiegel, the producer of The Mousetrap, said: "A true British classic, this beloved tale of intrigue and suspense is as enthralling today as it was when it first opened in 1952 and I am thrilled that audiences, of all ages, and from all corners of the country, will have the chance to see it in their local theatres.”

Ian Talbot, whose credits include UK tours of Annie Get Your Gun, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and White Christmas, directs the 70th anniversary production of The Mousetrap.

Penned as an 80th birthday gift for Queen Mary and initially performed under the title of Three Blind Mice as a radio play, The Mousetrap was rewritten for the stage five years later. Nottingham’s Theatre Royal hosted the premiere of The Mousetrap ahead of its West End opening. The Mousetrap maintains its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre in London where it has been performed more than 28,500 times and sold more than 10 million tickets.

Legendary playwright Noel Coward wrote a telegram of congratulations to Agatha after The Mousetrap claimed the title of longest-running play in the West End, halting the reign of Noel’s creation Blithe Spirit. His letter was discovered in a piece of furniture 12 years ago.

Household names who have trod the boards in The Mousetrap include Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, Hugh Bonneville, Miranda Hart, Sir Patrick Stewart and Tamsin Greig who performed in the play’s 60th anniversary all-star performance.