Catch the stars of Celebs Go Dating and Ru-Paul's Drag Race in The SpongeBob Musical on stage in Sheffield

Check out Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson and Ru-Paul’s Drag Race legend Divina De Campo in The SpongeBob Musical which is touring to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th May 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
The SpongeBob Musical will light up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 24 to 27, 2023 (photo: Mark Senior)The SpongeBob Musical will light up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 24 to 27, 2023 (photo: Mark Senior)
The SpongeBob Musical will light up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 24 to 27, 2023 (photo: Mark Senior)

This hilarious show is sure to make a splash with audiences young and old at the Lyceum Theatre from May 24 to 27, 2023.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

Lewis Cornay stars at SpongeBob in a show which is packed with original songs by the world’s most iconic rock and pop artists including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper and John Legend.

Tickets from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

