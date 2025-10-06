India Shaw-Smith and Rose Quentin in Emma which will be performed at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from October 7 to 11, 2025 (photo: Simon Annand)

Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary by watching a new stage adaptation of her dazzling comedy, Emma, at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre.

Set within the Regency social scene of Bath and Weymouth, Emma follows the story of the high-spirited Emma Woodhouse, a young woman determined not to marry, but who loves to meddle in her friends’ and neighbours’ relationships nonetheless!

When Miss Taylor weds Mr Weston, Emma, having introduced the couple, takes credit for the marriage and decides that a future in matchmaking lies ahead of her. But as the romantic web she weaves amongst her friends becomes ever more tangled, will Emma herself get caught up in the threads?

The production, which runs at the Lyceum from October 7-11, 2025, stars India Shaw-Smith in the title role. India’s television credits include Vanity Fair (ITV), Supernatural (CW), and Andor S2 (Disney/Lucasfilm).

Emma is adapted for the stage by Ryan Craig who has written for the National Theatre, Hampstead Theatre and recently created the best-selling stage adaptation of 1984.

Tickets cost from £15; book at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.