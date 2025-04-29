Cara Dillon in concert with Sam Lakeman at north Derbyshire village hall

Cara Dillon will perform at Coal Aston Village Hall on June 21, 2025 (photo: Matt Austin)

Multiple award-winning folk singer Cara Dillon is traditionally found performing on big stages in theatres and at festivals around the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it’s a coup for a north Derbyshire village to host a concert by the Irish songbird and her husband Sam Lakeman, a renowned musician, songwriter and record producer.

Cara will be accompanied by Sam when she sings in the intimate setting of Coal Aston Village Hall on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Gray, one of the organisers of Coal Aston Live concerts, said: “Whilst we run regular monthly music events featuring, predominantly, folk artistes evenings this one is by any measure a big night for us. We are hoping for 150 plus audience.”

Cara scooped her first award at the age of 14 when she won the All Ireland singing trophy. Five years later, she was signed to Warners as part of the band Equation in which she met her future husband, Sam.

After a year Cara and Sam left the band and started writing and arranging their own music. They signed to Rough Trade and released one of the best-selling albums of the decade in 2001. The album, titled Cara Dillon, won Cara two BBC Folk Awards including Best Traditional Track for the interpretation of a traditional song Black Is The Colour.

The follow-up album, Sweet Liberty, carried one of Cara’s best-loved songs There Were Roses. This album earned her one of the biggest awards in Ireland, The Meteor Music Award for Best Irish Female alongside Tatler magazine’s Woman of The Year in Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara and Sam became parents to twins and a couple of years later formed their own label, Charcoal Records. Cara’s first album on the label, Hill of Thieves, won Best Album at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2010. After welcoming a third child into their family, Cara and Sam released her stripped back album Wanderer which entered the UK Indie Album Chart at Number 1.

Tickets cost £24.20 (including booking fee) to see Cara Dillon in concert with Sam Lakeman at Coal Aston Village Hall, available online at wegottickets.com/Coalastonlive. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Doors open at 7pm and the live show starts at 8pm. There will be a fully licensed bar.

The village hall has an accessible toilet, a wheelchair ramp and ample parking.