Buzzing start to new season of storytelling for adults in Derbyshire town
Storytelling sessions for adults are returning to a Derbyshire town after the summer break.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Pyn Stockman will be telling stories about bees, accompanied by musician Kate Luxmore, at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on September 1.
Bee-themed folk tales and true life accounts feature in a performance of enchanting words and beautiful soundscapes.
Cage of Crows will be the support act at the show which starts at 7.30pm.
Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available.
Ticket £7 from www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/978675