Corinne Coward and Andrew Freeman star in Two which will be performed at Buxton Conservative Club on July 14, 16 and 21 during the town's fringe festival.

Buxton’s leading amateur theatre company are performing Two by award-winning dramatist Jim Cartwright.

Set in a northern pub in the 80s, the drama presents a slice of life that’s funny, warm, poignant and shocking. The play’s action unfolds over one night in the busy boozer and builds to a powerful showdown.

All 14 characters are played by two actors, Corinne Coward and Andrew Freeman.

Corinne says: “It’s an absolute gift of a play for an actor, you get to immerse yourself in so many different people’s stories.”

Andrew agrees: “I found the idea daunting at first but was quickly won over by the script which is so rich and well-written – it’s no surprise it’s been called an ode to actors and it’s wonderfully entertaining for the audience as well.”

Two is running on Friday evenings at Buxton Conservative Club on Concert Place on July 14 and 21 with a Sunday matinee on July 16, 2023.

