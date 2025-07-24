Luke Connell presents Bloody Marvellous: A Comedy Show about the Middle Ages at Buxton Working Men's Club on July 25 and 26, 2025.

A university professor brings together his academic and comedic personalities to offer a different view of the medieval world in his contribution to Buxton Fringe.

Luke Connell’s presentation, Bloody Marvellous: A Comedy Show about the Middle Ages, skips the tired themes of kings and queens and focuses on medieval ideas and inventions.

Featuring props, songs and games, Luke will introduce the audience to creatures like sea-centipedes and manticores, dogs with names like Havegoodday and characters such as Eilmer the flying monk. Luke shows off the old world’s taste in tourist tat and will try to convince the audience that medieval medicine – with treatment including things like dragon’s blood – was more exciting than the modern kind.

He will present his one-hour show at Buxton Working Men’s Club on July 25 at 5.30pm and on July 26 at 4pm. Tickets rom £7 to £9; book online at https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/luke-connell

The show will also be performed at Greater Manchester Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe this summer. Luke presented his debut hour, Our Place in the World: A Comedy Show about Billy No-Mates, at the Newcastle, Edinburgh and Brighton Fringes in 2023 and 2024.

A professor of medieval French at Durham University, Luke is known academically as Luke Sutherland. He has appeared on many academic-comedy events like Comedy for the Curious, Pint of Science and the Bright Club, and spoken on BBC Radio 4’s In Our Time.

Luke is a regular panellist on Nerds Just Wanna Have Fun, which is hosted by Stand Up Comedy Club in Newcastle. This unique comedy night blends real research and unexpected discoveries and has won a Kapow Club award for ensuring that people with autism and learning disabilities are welcomed.