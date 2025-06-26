A Utopia Story will be performed Underground at the Spring Gardens, Buxton on July 9 and 10 as part of the fringe.

One of the country’s biggest fringe festivals in the country will bring more than 500 individual performances to a town in Derbyshire.

Buxton Festival Fringe, running from July 9-27, promises theatre, comedy, music, spoken word and children’s entertainment in a variety of locations.

The 46th fringe will include the biggest ever line-up of comedy with 60 shows. Performers include Tom Wrigglesworth (Radio 4) and Rob Rouse (BBC’s Upstart Crow).

There is a strong showing from plays inspired by Shakespeare. In 1 King, 2 Princes, and Shakespeare's Lie, Richard III returns to challenge the myths, the lies, and the Bard himself. Twelfth Night is reimagined from a queer viewpoint in Fiction Romance. Bard Education asks why we have to study Shakespeare as a group of students takes a whirlwind tour of the playwright’s greatest hits.

Among the first offerings in this year’s Fringe will be a production by Late Arrival Arts whose performance piece, A Utopia Story, responds to its Buxton surroundings and explores climate and post-colonialism.

The production weaves history and philosophy with storytelling, film and original live music. A Utopia Story has been created in collaboration with Manchester based saxophonist, musician and songwriter Dan Gribbin.

Performances will be at Underground at Spring Gardens on July 9 (8.30pm-9.15pm) and July 10 (7pm-7.45pm). Tickets range from £7-£10, go to https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/a-utopia-story

Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris is celebrating its 50th anniversary with two whole days of dance on July 19 and 20 including up to 30 different Morris sides from all over the country.

For the full Fringe programme, go to https://www.buxtonfringe.org.uk

.