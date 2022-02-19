He brings his We Are Nature presentation to Derby Theatre on March 1 and to Buxton Opera House on March 25, 2022.

Ray will explain how to get the most out of our surroundings by developing and more fully using our senses of sight, sound, smell and taste.

Audiences will discover the methods and equipment he used when tracking wildlife for television. He will also talk about the future, taking the audience on a fascinating exploration of the advanced technology of night vision.

With input from rural wildlife crime specialists, Ray will highlight ways that we can all use these extraordinary skills to help protect the wildlife we cherish. Increased sensory awareness can do more than just improve our connection to the natural world, it can also raise our situational awareness and help to keep us safe.

Ray said: “Recently we have learned to value our green spaces more than ever. We need the wilderness as much as the wilderness needs us, it is time to cease being frustrated at wanton crimes against nature and to act to prevent them. Enhanced powers of observation can make a huge difference, protecting the lives of wild creatures that are unable to speak for themselves.”

Over the years Ray has become a bestselling author, photographer, programme maker, broadcaster, and founder of Woodlore, Britain’s oldest established school of Wilderness bushcraft and tracking. Recognised throughout the world as a leading authority on bushcraft and survival, Ray has spent his life travelling the world, communing with nature, observing animal behaviour, and researching primitive life skills.

Ray has presented and featured in countless TV programmes and series – in 2005 he survived a helicopter crash while filming in the mountains of Wyoming and in 2010 assisted the Northumbria police, tracking a murderer during Britain’s largest manhunt. His television series include Wild China, Australian Wilderness with Ray Mears, Tracks, World of Survival, and Money Can’t Buy with Ewan McGregor, and The Real Heroes of Telemark, all of which have inspired generations from children to their grandparents.