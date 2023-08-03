Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn will tour his new live show British Comedian to The Leadmill, Sheffield, on December 12, 2023 (photo: Andy Hollingworth)

Having stolen the hearts of judges on the hit TV competition and viewers across the nation, Viggo will be taking his unique comedic style and hi-vis vests to The Leadmill on December 12.

Viggo said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norwegian clown moved to England with one dream: to be a British comedian. After blowing away the competition in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons and joyous idiocy, Viggo became the most talked about entertainer in the country by winning Britain’s Got Talent in June 2023.

In 2022, Viggo won the New Act of The Year Show in London and was runner-up in the Leicester Square Theatre's New Comedian of the Year. His solo show Pepito was nominated for Best Comedy at Fringe World in Perth and Brighton Fringe in the UK in 2017.

Viggo trained at French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and for four years he toured in a double act 'Zach and Viggo' with Zach Zucker (of Stamptown). The duo won the Best Comedy Award at the 2016 Brighton Fringe.