Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist tops live comedy show in north Derbyshire town
Nick, a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and winner of English Comedian of the Year 2017, will perform at Eckington Civic Centre on January 27, 2024.
A master of his art, Nick has a knack of turning life’s disasters into unlikely triumphs. His stories produce belly laughs without the aid of gimmicks, PowerPoint, proprs or flipcharts.
NIck is also a writer, radio broadcaster and TV presenter.
The line-up includes the engagingly affable Steve Day, who has been supporting Gary Delaney on tour. Steve describes himself as Britain’s only deaf comedian and offers frank and thought-provoking real-life observations.
Completing the line-up is Jules O’Brian, shortlisted for Funny Women 2021. Jo enjoys telling anyone who will listen about ageing disgracefully, body hang-ups, parenting and dating.
Spiky Mike will compere the show which starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost £15 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk