Sean Heydon tops the bill at the Funhouse Comedy Club show in The Binary, Mickleover, on Friday, August 4, 2023.

For three years Sean was the resident magician on The Paul O’Grady Show on Channel 4 and has appeared on Soccer AM on SKY ONE.

A multi award-winning entertainer, his credits include Speciality Act of the which is an honour awarded by several of the finest agents and talent bookers in the UK.

Sean has been fascinated by magic since he was six years old and has been performing it for more than three decades.

Andy White, renowned for his silly voices, pulling faces and observational humour will be the support act at a show compered by Dave Bryon.