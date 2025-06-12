Derby Concert Band are playing a First Night of the Proms concert in Derby Theatre on June 29, 2025.

Musicians will hit the high notes in a series of concerts and special appearances at events across Derbyshire this summer.

The county’s premier brass band Derwent Brass will play at Derby Cathedral on June 21 at 7.30pm where the evening will feature a rare performance of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. The programme will also feature Shostakovich’s vibrant Festive Overture, Holst’s evocative A Moorside Suite, and Golland’s moving Euphonium Concerto No. 1, with special guest soloist Adam Bokaris who is principal euphonium of the world-famous Black Dyke Band.

Holymoorside Band will be playing at a church fayre in Old Brampton on June 22 where there will be stalls, games, teas and a grand prize draw. The fayre runs in Old Brampton Schoolroom and Church from 2pm until 4.30pm.

Derby Concert Band will take centre stage in First Night of the Proms at Derby Theatre on June 29 at 4pm. Award-winning mezzo soprano Daniela Smith will be the soloist in this concert of classical masterpieces and heart-tugging melodies.

Cheshire Chamber Collective will play compositions by Gershwin and Charles Griffes followed by Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll at the Palace Hotel, Buxton on July 11 at 7.30pm.

Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra will present a Magical Classics concert at David Nieper Academy in Alfreton on July 12 at 7.30pm. The programme will include Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture Op 26, Williams’ Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes, Forsyth’s Violin Concerto, Dvorak’s Symphony No 8 in G Opus 88. Melissa Doody will be the soloist.

Derby Concert Orchestra, conducted by Jack Capstaff, will tune up for a concert of Music from Stage and Screen at Derby Cathedral on July 12 at 7pm. Favourite pieces composed by Bernstein, Zimmer, Morricone Gershwin and Williams will be included in the selection.