Joe Pasquale, Shane Richie, Brian Conley and Bradley Walsh tour their Prat Pack show to Sheffield CIty Hall on May 5, 2025 (photo: Gary Moyes)

Four of the country’s greatest comedy entertainers – Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale and Shane Richie – will bring their own special take on the Rat Pack in a new show that will visit Sheffield.

The Prat Pack is inspired by the performances of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.

Bradley Walsh of The Chase and Gladiators fame said: “People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter! It's an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it's a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we're mates. We've known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It's great, really great.

“The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I've been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”

Joe won TV reality show I'm A Celebrity in 2004 and competed in Dancing On Ice in 2013. Shane plays Alfie Moon in EastEnders and competed in I’m a Celebrity…. in 2020. Brian’s claims to fame include his own TV series The Brian Conley Show and playing Rocky in EastEnders.

Packed with laughs and songs, backed by a 15-piece band, The Prat Pack tours to Sheffield City Hall on May 5, 2025. Fans can expect an evening packed with jokes that can only come from the chemistry of such seasoned entertainers. Bradley, Brian and Shane were all Pontins Bluecoats earlier in their careers and Joe was a Warner’s Greencoat, giving them all a grounding in variety before decades-long careers at the very top of entertainment.

The idea for the full-on Prat Pack tour came from a one-off show at the Palladium in London in March when Bradley was joined by his three mates and the Barry Robinson Big Band.

Tickets cost £75.50. To check availability, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk