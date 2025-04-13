The cast of Boys from the Blackstuff which will be presented at Derby Theatre (photo: Alastair Muir)

A powerful adaptation of award-winning TV drama series Boys from the Blackstuff is heading for a Derbyshire theatre.

Alan Bleasdale’s script is set in Liverpool of the Eighties where Chrissie, Loggo, Yosser, George and Dixie are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance.

James Graham’s adaptation of the BAFTA award-winning television series tours to Derby Theatre from April 15-19, 2025, following sold-out seasons in Liverpool and London. James said: “Boys from the Blackstuff remains a story of national significance, with a lasting impact on British culture. Taking it on the road, to communities around the country, feels like the most important thing we could be doing next with our story.”

The cast comprises George Caple (Doctor Who, Tin Star, Doctors) who plays Chrissie, Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson in Emmerdale, Home, Kiri) as Loggo, Jay Johnson (Adolescence, Little Boy Blue, Moving On) cast as Yosser, Ged McKenna (The Tower, The Paradise Club, Boon) as George and Mark Womack (Babylon, The Responder, Hillsborough) who plays Dixie.

George Caple (Chrissie) and Ged McKenna (George) in Boys from the Blackstuff (photo: Alastair Muir)

Alan Bleasdale said: “I never expected Boys from the Blackstuff to be quite the sell-out sensation it has become at Liverpool’s Royal Court, at the National Theatre and then in London’s West End. What I always hoped was that the rest of country might have a chance to see this magnificent adaptation by James Graham. Now that has been made possible by Bill Kenwright Ltd who have staged my theatre work since Are You Lonesome Tonight over forty years ago!”

Boys from the Blackstuff has a 10+ years age guidance. Tickets £32-£37, book at www.derbytheatre.co.ukor call 01332 593939.