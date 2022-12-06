Boy with magical powers sets out to find winter in new children’s play on Sheffield stage
Children can watch a magical show on the Sheffield stage about a mischievous young boy with a frozen touch.
Jack Frost and the Search for Winter sees the main character transforming the landscape and bringing the colours of autumn and the chill of winter. But this year when winter comes around, the snow begins to melt and along with it Jack’s extraordinary magic fades. With the loss of his powers, he becomes just an ordinary boy. Will Jack be able to restore his special gift as he circles the globe looking for winter?
Suitable for children aged 3+ years, this enchanting new play written by Joseph Coelho contains important environmental themes, wintery fun and original live music.
Children’s theatre company Tutti Frutti presents Jack Frost and the Search for Winter at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (formerly Crucible Theatre studio), Sheffield, from December 13 to 31, 2022.
Tickets £11 (under 16, student, disabled, unemployed, senior citizens) and £13 (standard). Book at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk