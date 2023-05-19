Boxing champions Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe unite for unfiltered live interview in Sheffield
Boxing champions Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe will be on stage in Sheffield together sharing stories of their careers.
This exclusive show at Sheffield CIty Hall on May 21, 2023, will take the form of a live, unscripted interview with no filters.
This once in a lifetime event promises to be a party atmosphere throughout.
Options to have a photograph with the champions (£51) or a signed boxing glove by all four legends and photo (£202.55) are available when buying your tickets.
Tickets for Night Of Champions are priced at £52.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk