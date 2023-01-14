Girl from the North Country runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from January 17 to 21, 2023 (photo: Johan Persson)

Double Olivier and Tony award-winning production Girl from the North Country, a heart-breaking story about family and love, is touring to the Lyceum Theatre from January 17-21, 2023.

Set in the 1934 in a guesthouse in the heartland of America, the action revolves around a group of wayward souls. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems. But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) said: “Collaborating with Bob Dylan has been a unique privilege for me. We have had an amazing journey opening on Broadway and in the West End but I feel particularly excited and moved to finally bring this work on tour around the UK.”

Bob Dylan said: “To be associated with Conor is one of the highlights of my professional life. It goes without saying the man is a genius for putting this thing together and I’m thrilled to be a part of the experience. My songs couldn’t be in better hands."

Girl From The North Country has been hailed by the Observer as the "No.1 theatre show of the year". It won a Tony Award for Best Orchestration in 2022 and Olivier Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical in 2018.

The musical first opened at The Old Vic in London in July 2017 to huge critical acclaim and playing to sold out audiences, transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre five months later. The production went on to have a sold out run at the Public Theater, New York in 2018. Following a run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto, in Autumn 2019, the production had a second run in the West End opening December 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre.

Tickets to see Girl from the North Country are priced from £15. Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

