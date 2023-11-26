Pop star Duncan James from the boy band Blue is looking forward to spending the festive season in Sheffield when he treads the boards in panto

Damian Williams, Jennie Dale and Duncan James are starring in Beauty And The Beast at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from December 8, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

Duncan is playing Danton in Beauty and the Beast at the Lyceum Theatre. He said: “This is my first time doing panto here in Sheffield, but I have been to Sheffield with Blue many times performing. It’s a really lovely place and I’ve got some family just down the road in Leeds, so I’m really excited to be spending Christmas up here."

Gearing up for his eighth panto, Duncan said: “There will definitely be a lot of singing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CBeebies star Jennie Dale will swap her Swashbuckle pirate hat for a fairy wand to bring magic to the pantomime. Jennie said: “I love playing a baddie, but at Christmas it’s so nice to play a fairy! And being on telly, I don’t get to see the little ones’ faces, so to be able to see our little CBeebies family and our Swashbucklers out in the audience and at Stage Door is such a special thing. I’m looking forward to being able to say ‘Hello’ and to perform for them in real life, not just through the telly.

"I think it’s lovely that a pantomime is a familiar story for families because it means that even the little-ies know a version of it, so they’re able to relate to it. And pantomime always brings colour, joy and family fun.”

Much of that fun will be provided by Damian Williams, back as the panto dame for his 16th season in Sheffield. Damian said: “This year I will be playing Madame Bellie Fillip and I have got some fantastic costumes! I think I will have about thirteen changes during the show and there will definitely be some surprises – but I don’t want to give anything away!

“It feels amazing to be back in Sheffield at Christmastime. I love a Sheffield Christmas, they do Christmas very well with the Christmas markets, the Peace Gardens and also the panto! The people of Sheffield love the panto and the atmosphere in the theatre is always really good - everyone seems to enjoy the show and we always have a great time, so really looking forward to it."