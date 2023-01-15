The story of a hard-up single mum forced to give away one of her children in order to give him a better life will be hosted at the Winding Wheel Theatre from January 24 to 28, 2023. Niki is familiar with the role, having toured the country in Blood Brothers last year which included a stop-off at Derby Theatre.She first played Mrs Johnstone in 2008, a year after she rose to fame on The X Factor where she reached the semi-final. At that time she had never been in a musical so when she was called by producer Bill Kenwright she repeatedly turned down his invitation to audition.Bill’s persuasion won through and a week after Niki auditioned she was on stage in the Phoenix Theatre.Niki can relate to the financial struggles that Mrs Johnstone has. She grew up on a council estate and was part of a family of four that had no money and a tough cookie as a mum. Niki said: “You didn’t mess with her and that’s how I thought Mrs J. was or at least that she was how I was, like ‘Don’t mess with my kids or I’ll come at you with a baseball bat’ But now I’m older, I’ve mellowed.”