Sean Jones and Joe Sleight are cast as the siblings Mickey and Edward in Blood Brothers which will run at Buxton Opera House from September 2 to 6, 2025.

Multi award-winning show Blood Brothers will launch a new season of entertainment at a Derbyshire theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Kenwright's production of the international smash hit musical will visit Buxton Opera House from September 2-6, 2025.

Blood Brothers tells the moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivienne Carlyle leads the cast as hard-up mum Mrs Johnstone forced to give up one of her babies to give him a better life. Her performance earned her nightly standing ovations in the West End and has garnered widespread acclaim since she joined the national tour last year.

Continuing as the twin brothers, Mickey and Eddie, are Sean Jones and Joe Sleight, with Gemma Brodrick reprising her role as Linda.

Making a welcome return after time away from the production are Kristofer Harding as the Narrator, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons and Danny Knott as Perkins.

Joining the cast for the autumn tour are Michael Gillett (Sammy), Francesca Benton-Stace (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), and Latesha Karisa (Brenda).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also continuing with the tour are Tim Churchill (Mr. Lyons), Dominic Gore (Neighbour), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher) and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor).

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe , and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Blood Brothers has won four awards for Best Musical in London and received seven Tony Award nomnations on Broadway. The production ran for more than 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only four musicals ever to achieve that milestone. A global success, Blood Brothers has achieved sell-out seasons in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

Written by Willy Russell, this epic tale started as a play, performed at a comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Russell is one of this country's leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine.

Tickets to see Blood Brothers at Buxton Opera House cost from £32.50. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.