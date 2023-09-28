News you can trust since 1855
Bill Bailey announces live comedy show for Derby and Sheffield arenas - here's how to get tickets

Award-winning comedian Bill Bailey has announced he will be bringing his new live show to Derby and Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Tickets to see Bill at Derby Arena on February 12 and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on February 27, 2024, go on general sale this Friday, September 29, at 10am.

The ticket prices for Derby start at £27, available from www.derbylive.co.uk. Ticket prices for Sheffield start at £30.50, go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Bill’s new show, Thoughtifier, will take the audience on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world. This magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind will be accompanied by other pressing matters about whales, biophilia and unrequited love.

Bill Bailey will perform his new show Thoughtifier at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on February 27, 2023 (photo: GIllian Robertson)Bill Bailey will perform his new show Thoughtifier at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on February 27, 2023 (photo: GIllian Robertson)
Bill Bailey will perform his new show Thoughtifier at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on February 27, 2023 (photo: GIllian Robertson)
British Comedy Award winner Bill is renowned for his musical stylings and characteristic wit which he has brought to live shows over many years. HIs past shows have included Part Troll, performed in more than 50 venues around the UK in 2004, Tinselworm, a sold-out UK arena tour in 2007, Dandelion Mind, which toured Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and the UK from 2010 to 2012, and Qualmpeddler, which toured to Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Latvia, Estonia and The Netherlands culminating in a massive gig at London’s Wembley Arena.

