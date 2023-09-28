Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets to see Bill at Derby Arena on February 12 and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on February 27, 2024, go on general sale this Friday, September 29, at 10am.

The ticket prices for Derby start at £27, available from www.derbylive.co.uk. Ticket prices for Sheffield start at £30.50, go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Bill’s new show, Thoughtifier, will take the audience on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world. This magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind will be accompanied by other pressing matters about whales, biophilia and unrequited love.

Bill Bailey will perform his new show Thoughtifier at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on February 27, 2023 (photo: GIllian Robertson)