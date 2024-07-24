David Eagle will be performing a preview of his new show The Eagle is Candid at Bar One, Derby on July 28 as part of the Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

Comedy fans in Derbyshire will get the opportunity for a sneak preview of comedians’ new work ahead of a world-famous event.

Bar One in Derby is hosting a second Edinburgh Fringe Preview All-Dayer on July 28, exactly a week after the first.

Six comedians will be trying out their latest material in a show presented by Funhouse Comedy in the pub’s covered beer garden.

Andrew Bird launches the fun at 2pm with a set titled Ticklish Mind which is inspired by his nine-year-old boy. When Andrew asked his son if he was ticklish, he replied ‘only in my mind. Join Andrew as he finds the funny spots from ‘sports washing’ to spa hotels. Andrew’s claims to fame including supporting Russell Howard and Michael McIntyre on their tours.

Wean real-life married funny magicians Hudson & Hudson decided to perform a double-act, they thought it would be the perfect combination of funand tricks. However, their personal life tends to get in the way of the magic as the audience will learn in Hudson & Hudson’s new set 2 Become Wand.

Dangerous moles, fudge-making and the meaning of life feature in DIane Spencer’s new stand-up show Sore Live Tour. Her adult humour is cheeky, self-deprecating, light-hearted and packed with punchlines.

The UK’s most manic comic John Robertson brings his new show The Human Hurricane to the stage at 6.15pm. Grab a seat and play along with the new

interactive stand-up show from the creator of legendary Fringe hit The Dark Room.

Since arriving in the UK last year from Australia, Michael Shafar has become one of the freshest new voices on the UK club circuit. Come and see a preview of this dark, boundary-pushing show titled Lots to Say where Michael fearlessly weighs into the culture wars and the controversial topics that most comedians are smart enough to avoid.

Blind comedian and folk singer David Eagle shares his adventures in his new set titled The Eagle is Candid, starting at 8.46pm. Hear how he was accosted by faith healers, bamboozled agressive Australians and escaped arrest after a nocturnal accordion-based antisocial incident. There will also be a couple of songs.