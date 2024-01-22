Big Bad Me - February 9th, 10th & 11th - Minerva Academy

Miniver Academy's 'Show Class' in their third production.In rehearsal since September everyone involved is excited to be able to share this new fairy tale adventure with you.

A musical comedy mixing stories from the Fairy Tale Multiverse by Miniver Academy's after school drama 'Show Class'.

It's Fairy Tale Grove's Tenth anniversary when the golden bust of founder Snow White is vandalised.

With the Wicked Witch, the Troll, and other fairy villains under suspicion it needs the Big Bad Wolf to help uncover the real vandal.

Big Bad Me ~ from the Fairytale Multiverse

Discover who 'defaced the face' and 'busted the bust' of Snow White?, a new theatre experience?, and, a first view of one or more future stars?

The production takes place at Coal Aston Village Hall, at 7pm Friday, February 9th, 7pm on Saturday, 10th February and at 2.30pm on Sunday, 11th February, 2024.