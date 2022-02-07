Benidorm actress Crissy Rock stars in Menopause The Musical 2 heading for Chesterfield

Crissy Rock (front), Rebecca Wheatley, Susie Fenwick and Nicki French are heading for Chesterfield's Winding Wheel in Menopause The Musical 2.

Crissy stars in Menopause The Musical 2 at the Winding Wheel on February 17, 2022.

This hilarious sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical moves the story on five years with the same characters sharing tales of lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

The new comedy is brimful of amusing parody songs about hot flushes, memory losses and ageing gracefully (or not!)

Crissy is best known for her role as Janey York in series one to four of ITV’s hit show Benidorm which is set in a holiday hotel complex. After leaving the TV sitcom, Janey decided to stay in the Spanish resort where she established herself as the island’s top female comedienne, playing ten shows a week to packed houses. She has since appeared on BBC One’s Masterchef.

Crissy’s screen credits include winning an award for her role in Ken Loach’s 1994 film Ladybird Ladybird where she was cast as a woman caught up in a battle with Social Services to reclaim her children after being declared an unfit mum.

Rebecca Wheatley, Nicki French and Susie Fenwick will be treading the boards alongside Crissy in Menopause The Musical 2.

Best known for her role as receptionist Amy Howard in BBCOne’s Casualty, Rebecca can be seen regularly on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff and ITV’s Loose Women. Her television acting skills have been challenged as a porn movie producer, a bisexual nymphomaniac and as a buxom barmaid. Rebecca has performed in many West End musicals including Fame and Bad Girls the Musical.

Nicki is best known for her dance track Total Eclipse of the Heart which topped charts around the world in 1995. She was the UK’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 2000 with Don’t Play that Song Again. In the past decade she has also been in demand for her acting, as well as her singing skills, playing eight different parts in the UK tour of Annie and three of the four characters in Menopause the Musical during UK and Ireland tours. During lockdown Nicki was busy working on a new album, had a hip operation and spent lots of time baking and growing fruit and veg.

Professional theatre performer Susie returns to her previoius role as Soapstar for Menopause The Musical 2. Her credits include more than 20 West End musicals including CATS, Beautiful – The Carol King Musical, Little Shop of Horrors and The Sound of Music. Susie’s TV credits include Solid Soul for Channel 4, Day Of The Triffids and Pebble Mill for BBC, The Making Of Britannia High, The Royal Variety Show, Stage By Stage and Quiet As A Nun for ITV.