The popular television presenter is an award-winning broadcaster and adventurer, who has scaled Mount Everest, rowed the Atlantic and raced across Antarctica and the Sahara.

Ben promises a hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining evening when he visits the Winding Wheel Theatre on March 6, 2024. His presentation will include explorations that have changed his life, stories of hope and positivity and how audiences can discover their own personal Ocean of Possibility.

Best known from hit TV shows including Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives In The Wild, his career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.

Ben Fogle tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 6, 2024.

In his live show titled Ben Fogle – Wild, he takes the audience on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

Ben said: “The adventures, expeditions and journeys I have experienced over more than 20 years have shaped the man I am today – they have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.

"Wild has been an opportunity for me to share some of those life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way,” said Ben. ”The audiences in 2023 were fantastic and now I can’t wait to share more of these encounters.”

The 50-year-old dad of two is also a Sunday Times bestselling author who has written more than 15 books. Ben is the United Nations Patron Of The Wilderness, a fellow of the Royal Geographic Society, an ambassador to WWF, Tusk and Hearing Dogs For The Deaf, and patron of The Red Cross.