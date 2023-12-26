Ben Elton, the undisputed godfather of stand-up comedy, is returning to the road on his first tour for five years.

Ben Elton will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on September 10, 2024.

He will take his new show Authentic Stupidity to Sheffield City Hall on September 10, 2024, as part of a 54-date run of shows around the country.

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured five years ago - a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence. Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!

Ben said: "The verdict's in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the ape family! We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we've invented Artificial Intelligence which is actually going to replace us! I've spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It's AS we need to be worrying about!"

His multi-award-winning career spans over four decades and includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Upstart Crow), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game, Close up: The Twiggy Musical), best-selling novels (Stark, Dead Famous, Two Brothers) and feature films (Maybe Baby, Three Summers, All is True).

In October last year, Ben returned to Channel 4 for a one-off revival of Friday Night Live to rave reviews. The reincarnation of the original smash-hit Saturday Night Live was critically acclaimed and Ben won the BAFTA for Comedy Entertainment Programme 2023.