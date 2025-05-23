Sarah Henderson and Mik Horvath in Gym and Tonic which will be presented by Belper Players at the Strutts Community Centre from June 11 to 14, 2025.

Derbyshire based Belper Players will present a comedy which premiered in the county nearly 30 years ago.

Gym and Tonic, written by John Godber, is set in the Scarsdale Hall Health Hydro, Buxton where husband and wife Don and Shirley Weston plan to relax, experience self-care and explore their wellbeing personally and within their relationship.

Mik Horvath plays Don who attempts to get through his daily, despairing anxiety at life. Sarah Henderson plays Shirley, who holds their lives together and understands Don better than he does himself.

The other characters at the spa, played by Nick Mothershaw, Jane Robertson, Kat Foxx-Booth and Megan Russell all challenge them, in various ways, to evaluate their life together and look to what happens when the retreat at the health spa is over.

Lou Jenkins takes the helm, for the second time, following the sellout success of her directorial debut with A Bunch of Amateurs. Lou has always been a fan of John Godber’s writing and particularly enjoys the realism and humanity of each character.

Gym and Tonic asks audiences to focus (sometimes playfully and sometimes more poignantly) on mental health and well-being and the impact on self-image, relationships and connections.

Belper Players will present the comedy at the Strutts Community Centre in Belper from June 11-14 at 7.30pm nightly including a matinee on Saturday, June 14, at 2pm.

The play premiered at Derby Playhouse (now Derby Theatre in 1996).

Heading towards a 90th birthday, Belper Players have been producing high-quality plays since 1936 and is the earliest amateur theatre group that is still active and thriving in the town. Most recently, they have achieved sell-out runs of A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, Calendar Girls by Tim Firth and Daisy Pulls It Off by Denise Deegan.

The company enjoys finding productions that, through human themes and locations, speaks to society and audiences on a personal level.

Tickets for Gym and Tonic cost £12, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/derbyshire/strutts-community-centre-belper/gym-and-tonic