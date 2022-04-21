Belper Pirates in trail-blazing stage show for families

Captain Dan Webbe will lead Belper Pirates in four performances of a show written exclusively for Belper Arts Trail (photo: JJ Beardsley Photography)

A regular feature as part of the annual Belper Arts Trail for the last eight years, Captain Dan and the crew will be appearing in a new half-hour show for families this May bank holiday weekend.

‘Captain’ Dan Webber said: “It’s so great to be back on stage and we cannot wait to show audiences what the Belper Pirates have been up to, after two years away I’m not sure which is more tired, the actors or the jokes!”

Written exclusively for Belper Arts Trail by Lea Holmes ‘The Curse of The New Girl’ sees the pirates on the lookout for a new first mate and is a mixture of slapstick comedy and traditional pantomime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full cast includes Andrew Buxton, Lea Holmes, Annabel Ward and Dan Webber, with stage management by Chris Moss.

Performances take place at The Ritz Cinema, Belper at 10.45am and 12pm on Sunday, May 1 and 10.45am and 11.45am on Monday, May 2.

Tickets for ‘The Curse of The New Girl’ cost £5 and available via Eventbrite or on the door.

READ THIS: Chatsworth rare breed conservation programme welcomes two Albion calves

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times editor: