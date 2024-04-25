Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 170 artists, including many newcomers, will display and sell a variety of arts and crafts in 54 venues during the Belper Arts Trail on May 5 and 6.

Running in tandem, there will be a full programme of live music with The Memorial Garden hosting the main stage, food and drink stalls, art stands and children’s entertainment. There will be other busk stops around the trail at the Market Place, Tylers, de Bradelei courtyard and The Studio on Chapel Street.

Look out for belly dancing on the Monday, street entertainment from Bexstar Entertainment on both days and Quite Remarkable theatre company which is taking the stage at The Ritz Cinema for an hour long production each day – a must see for the children.

Stalls and live music in the Memorial Park on May 5 and 6 will complement Belper Art Trail (photo: Kelly Nixon)

PoetTrees return and you can take a stroll through St.Peter’s Churchyard to read the wood printed poems about our relationship with nature.

The trail is split into the Upper Trail and Lower Trail – with both colour coded differently in the Trail Guide. This means you can start at either the Market Place or at Strutts – there is free parking at both venues.

Just to add some mystique to the occasion there are two competitions...all you need to do is find a small copy of Edvard Munch’s “Scream” with the clues inside the Trail Guide. Additionally there will be a prize draw for £50 – but only if you produce the winning wristband.

Entry to the event is by purchasing a wristband for only £5 for the whole weekend and you will get a complementary 32-page guide detailing all the artists and activities taking place along with the all important map. You can buy this on the day at one of the main ticket points on the Market Place, Memorial Gardens or Strutts or at a few of the retail outlets too…or you can buy online beforehand at www.belperarts.org/tickets and pick up your wristband and guide on the day.