Belfast bomb blast mum's heartbreak is captured in play by award-winning company at Buxton Fringe

Award-winning theatre company Spanner In The Works return to Buxton Fringe with a powerful, heart-breaking production.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
What If? will be presented at The Old Clubhouse, Buxton, from July 5 to 8, 2023.What If? will be presented at The Old Clubhouse, Buxton, from July 5 to 8, 2023.
“What If?” is the story of one mother’s loss in a bombing in Belfast in 1993. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, a bomb explodes in Frizzell’s fish shop, killing nine people and one of the bombers.

Written and directed by Patricia Downey, the play contains scenes that some might find distressing and reflects the language and attitude of the time.

Spanner In Works Theatre Company will present What If? at The Old Clubhouse, Buxton, from July 5 to 8, 2023. Tickets £10 and £7 (concessions), go to https://underthefringe.com

The company won Buxton Fringe Theatre Production Award 2021-2022.

