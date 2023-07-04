Belfast bomb blast mum's heartbreak is captured in play by award-winning company at Buxton Fringe
Award-winning theatre company Spanner In The Works return to Buxton Fringe with a powerful, heart-breaking production.
“What If?” is the story of one mother’s loss in a bombing in Belfast in 1993. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, a bomb explodes in Frizzell’s fish shop, killing nine people and one of the bombers.
Written and directed by Patricia Downey, the play contains scenes that some might find distressing and reflects the language and attitude of the time.
Spanner In Works Theatre Company will present What If? at The Old Clubhouse, Buxton, from July 5 to 8, 2023. Tickets £10 and £7 (concessions), go to https://underthefringe.com
The company won Buxton Fringe Theatre Production Award 2021-2022.