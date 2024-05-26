Be part of the show in riotous twist on Oscar Wilde's comedic classic touring to Derby Theatre
The Importance of Being...Earnest will be presented at Derby Theatre on May 28 and 29 as part of its first tour following a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival run in 2022 and previous London Fringe success.
This reimagining of Wilde’s masterpiece sees the show opening to looming disaster; the actor playing Ernest in the famed farce fails to arrive on cue. In a monumental effort to ‘save the show’, a real audience member is quickly cast in the lead role.
But this impetuous recasting sets off a hilarious chain of events that, one-by-one, renders the rest of the cast unable to continue their performances.
As more audience members are encouraged to step into the spotlight, led backstage for costume and make-up, impromptu auditions, the painting of portraits, the chanting of mantras; doing whatever’s needed to help the show go on, an absurd controlled madness ensues – until it feels as if there are almost as many audience members in the cast as there are in the ... audience.
Creative director Simon Paris said: “There's always something unique, weird and wonderful about every show we do, but sometimes we do get someone who really goes out on a limb. We once had a man attempt to deliver his lines while crawling underneath Lady Bracknell's skirt. We've had random mass singalongs to Queen and audience members spontaneously kiss mid-scene.
"Audience members generally read what’s on the script – if they have any script at all. And if not, the cast are incredibly gifted at accepting and embracing the wonderful curveballs that the audience members often throw at them. We don’t particularly have an exact show we are trying to recreate every night, rather, we offer audience members opportunities to shine and when they do, it feels like real magic is created.
"All of the audience participation is completely voluntary. The show is equally as fun to get up on-stage, as it is to watch others volunteer and join in the fun.”
Tickets cost from £15 for The Importance of Being...Earnest. Book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.
