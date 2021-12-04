Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will tour to Sheffield Lyceum

A scene from the original West End production of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical. Photo by Specular.

The show will run at the city’s Lyceum Theatre from May 3 to 7 and tickets are on sale now.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical is a story of teenage love and youthful rebellion, as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco. Propelled by the songs of Jim Steinman, the jukebox musical is packed with such hits as You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth and I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

This high-octane adventure won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Producer Michael Cohl said: “ Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland (with your clothes on)!

“People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman’s life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim.”

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling more than 50 million copies worldwide.