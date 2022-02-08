Baslow Players bring back panto fun to village
Baslow Players return to the spotlight with a pantomime whose plot is a mix of Back to the Future and Aladdin.
Widow Twankee has got her hands full with all this laundry coming in! Will a revolutionary washing machine end all troubles?
Find out by watching Back to the Panto, the Panto, written by Zoe Wareham and cast. The production is suitable for all ages and has no scary bits.
Catch the fun at Baslow Village Hall from Wednesday, February 9, to Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Performances are at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Friday with Saturday’s shows starting at 2pm and 7pm.
The first night tickets are £6 and £4, concessions, tickets for other performances are £8 and £5 except Satdurday night where a meal will be served at an inclusive price of £15. A reservation fee applies when booking through www.ticketsource.co.uk/baslow-players, but tickets also available from Bakewell' s Mad4ink and Baslow Spar or call 01246 583480.