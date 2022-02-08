Baslow Players bring back panto fun to village

Back To The Panto, The Panto lands at Baslow Village Hall this week.

Widow Twankee has got her hands full with all this laundry coming in! Will a revolutionary washing machine end all troubles?

Find out by watching Back to the Panto, the Panto, written by Zoe Wareham and cast. The production is suitable for all ages and has no scary bits.

Catch the fun at Baslow Village Hall from Wednesday, February 9, to Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Performances are at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Friday with Saturday’s shows starting at 2pm and 7pm.