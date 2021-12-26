Ballet version of The Snow Queen will glide into Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre

Ballet Theatre UK will present Hans Christian Andersen’s story at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on January 12, 2022.

The production follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.

Gerda’s fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north where she encounters a band of gypsies, enchanted reindeer, and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman.

The mysterious woman tells Gerda to continue travelling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice. Only Gerda’s love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter.

Ballet Theatre UK's renowned company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets combine to create a magnificent spectacle, all set to a glorious and magical score.

The Dancing TImes said of the show: "A pleasure to witness a production of this calibre."

The Snow Queen was first created in 2011 and choreographed by artistic director Christopher Moore. Narissa Course, the original Snow Queen and former principal dancer of Ballet Theatre UK, has restaged this classical ballet.

When the company was launched a decade ago, Ballet Theatre UK’s original aim was to provide a platform for young dancers to perform in provincial theatres throughout the UK and take this classical art form to audiences who may otherwise be unable to witness live shows.

There are now more than 20 dancers in the company which is renowned for providing modern productions of much-loved classics. Over the years the ballet troupe’s productions have included Swan Lake, Giselle, The Nutcracker, The Little Mermaid, A Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast.

​Like many companies, Ballet Theatre UK has suffered as a result of the Covid pandemic which shut down the entertainment industry. The company has launched an appeal online for donations to enable it to continue its work. Go to www.ballettheatreuk.com/