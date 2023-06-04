Indian Beats will be returning to perform at Bakewell Day of Dance on June 24, 2023.

The town will be lit up with colourful troupes displaying a variety of dance styles in six outdoor venues on Saturday, June 24.

Drawing thousands of visitors, the annual Bakewell International Day of Dance offers the opportunity for people to join in and learn a few basics of the individual dances or just relax and enjoy the performances,

Lively upbeat dances from Hollywood shows, American Line Dancing and a more traditional style from the Appalachian Mountains will take spectators on a whistlestop tour of the world.

New for this year is Hazarah, who will be bringing folkloric dances from the Middle East, Sean Eireann Dance Academy from Chesterfield with some energetic Irish dancing and Wirksworth Step and Clog performing the traditional English clog dance.

La Tierra Flamenco dancers and the very colourful Indian Beats are returning to light up the Day of Dance.

Ballroom and Bollywood will be on offer along with a taste of Salsa from the Rueda Academy. Rock and Roll will be provided by the fun loving Hopfrogs Dance School. Old favourites such as Black Pig Border Morris and Timberline Steve who has drawn in the crowds for years with his precision line-dancing group will be back.

Dance workshops will run at the Town Hall where leaders will include Hazarah and Le Vendredi Dance who will share their folkloric and traditional French dance styles respectively.

Bakewell Day of Dance is a free to watch event that starts at 11am, finishes at 4.30pm and is hosted by the Well Heeled Appalachian Dancers.

The whole day will be rounded off in fine style with a ceilidh at Bakewell Town Hall, with music provided by the ever popular Well Dressed Band and their favourite caller John Brown. The international flavour of the day will continue here with a taste of some simple dances from France. All are welcome to this family friendly ceilidh. Proceeds of the evening will go to a Bakewell based charity supporting Rwandan people (www.thegobokarwandatrust.co.uk).