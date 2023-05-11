The popular annual event steams into Barrow Hill Roundhouse where thousands of visitors will be drinking, dancing and socialising from May 18 to 20, 2023.

Audiences will be treated to a wide range of live music including jazz and brass through acoustic, funk and soul to rock and roll.

Ska legends Bad Manners make their first appearance at Rail Ale to get the party started on Thursday night. One of the country’s best-loved live acts, the outrageous and enigmatic band, led by Buster Bloodvessel, are famous for their 2-Tone tracks such as Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu, Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew and Can Can.

Friday’s line up will feature headliners Highway Child, the hugely popular Sheffield-based soul, funk and blues band and a must-have fixture on the Rail Ale calendar. Saturday night will see Flash, one of the best Queen tribute bands in the country, taking to the main stage and bringing the 2023 festival to a suitably Mercurial close!

Rail Ale will offer more than 350 real ales from around the country including many brewed locally in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, a great range of ciders and craft beers, an impressive line-up of gins and a sprinkle of sparkle with the Prosecco and Wine bar.

The Street Food Court and Roundhouse Café will be on hand to provide a tasty range of food to suit every appetite from pork pies to pizza, bacon baps to burgers and hog roast to noodles, tempting snacks and complete meals.

Between 12noon and 5pm on Friday and Saturday, the popular Rail Ale train will be running through the Roundhouse yard and up and down the Springwell branch line.

A bus service will operate between Chesterfield railway station and the Roundhouse on all three days of the festival.